Change Wars raises thousands of dollars for NPPSF

Computer screen showing break down in classrooms for Change Wars on Monday, August 23. No final...
Computer screen showing break down in classrooms for Change Wars on Monday, August 23. No final numbers are shown.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week, the North Platte Public School Foundation hosted their “Back 2 School” Bash week filled with many activities. On Monday, elementary schools and Bullpup Preschool in the North Platte Public School District competed in Change Wars. Students were asked to bring in money and encourage others to donate to their classrooms. The money collected will be used to help students and teachers outside of the district’s budget.

Elementary and preschool students across the district collected close to $9,000.

The winner of the Change Wars is Eisenhower Elementary. They raised over $3,200. McDonald Elementary came in second place, and they raised over $1,500. In third place is Cody Elementary, and they raised over $1,300.

Eisenhower Elementary will receive an additional $500 in funding. McDonald and Cody Elementary will receive $125 each.

The top-performing classrooms from Change Wars will be marching around the track before kickoff at North Platte High’s game at 6:30 p.m.

The North Platte Public School foundation encourages the community to support the remainder of events for their “Back 2 School” Bash week.

On Friday, the Backyard Barbecue takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the gate for $10 for adults and $5 for students. Also taking place is the “Education After Hours” at the Prairie Arts Center from 7:30-9:30 p.m., supporting public education and recognizing six distinguished alumni.

