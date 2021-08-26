Firefighters escort 5-year-old to 1st day of school as dad battles COVID

CYPRESS, Texas (KHOU) - A group of Houston firefighters stepped in to escort a coworker’s 5-year-old daughter to her first day of kindergarten as he battles COVID-19 in the hospital.

Caroline Davis, 5, is daddy’s little girl. Her father, Wayne Davis, is a Houston firefighter at Station 11.

“Everything that he does, she wants to do. He’s definitely her hero,” said Caroline’s mom, Caitlin Davis. “When he is at the station, they have a ritual. Every night at eight o’clock, he calls and FaceTimes her so that they can talk before bedtime.”

For nearly two weeks, Wayne Davis, far left, has been hospitalized due to COVID-19. His family is praying he can come home soon. (Source: Family photos, KHOU via CNN)

For nearly two weeks now, Wayne Davis has been hospitalized, fighting COVID-19.

“He’s been very emotional because he’s been scared that he’s going to die. He’s had days where he can’t even talk because he can’t breathe,” Caitlin Davis said.

The virus kept him away from Caroline’s first day of kindergarten.

“When he realized he wasn’t going to be there, it really upset him,” Caitlin Davis said.

So, Wayne Davis’ firefighting family knew what they had to do. They stepped in to take Caroline to school Monday, making sure she wasn’t alone when it mattered most.

“We knew how bad he wanted to be there,” said William Beatty, an engine operator with the Houston Fire Department. “She looked like she had her own Secret Service coming across the street pretty much.”

A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for two weeks, by escorting his 5-year-old daughter, Caroline, on her first day of school. (Source: Family photos, KHOU via CNN)

The firefighters say Caroline loved the gesture.

“When she saw us, her eyes lit up. She was happy. She started telling us about her clothes, her shoes, sparkly shoes, and her backpack and how excited she was,” firefighter Anthony Abbott said.

Her father was able to watch it all from his hospital bed via FaceTime, an emotional scene that made him cry.

“We FaceTimed him while we were walking up to the school just so he could see that his guys were there with his daughter, walking her in for her first day. It was emotional because he cried,” Caitlin Davis said.

Two days later, it’s still all little Caroline can talk about. With a memorable start to the school year, the family is now praying that Wayne Davis can come home soon.

“It’s very touching. We just feel like, you know, he’s not here with us – right now, he can’t be with us – but we have our fire family standing by us and they have our back,” Caitlin Davis said.

