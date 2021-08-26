Advertisement

Grand Island man sentenced to prison for Kearney convenience store robbery

Husband and wife also charged for convenience store robbery in Grand Island
Jeremiah Kresser will spend at least three years in prison for a Kearney convenience store robbery.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge Wednesday sentenced a Grand Island man to prison for a December robbery at a Kearney convenience store.

Jeremiah Kresser, 24, was sentenced to three to eight years in prison for a robbery conviction. He was arrested after a December 30th robbery at the Kwik Stop at 414 2nd Ave.

His wife, Angela Kresser, 51, was convicted of attempted accessory to a felony and was sentenced earlier this month to one year in jail in connection with the same robbery.

The couple also faces charges in Hall County for a convenience store robbery in east Grand Island.

Angela Kresser is charged with aiding and abetting robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. A pretrial hearing on the charges is scheduled September 2. If convicted of both crimes she could get up to 100 years in prison.

Jeremiah Kresser is charged with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He also could get up to 100 years in prison if convicted of both crimes. Hearings on his charges are pending in Hall County Court.

