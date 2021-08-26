Heating up with storm chances, Thursday...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- August heat again builds across Western Nebraska as warm front parks itself across the northern part of the state. Active thunderstorms are expected to be along the front Thursday morning over far north central regions. Conditions will turn unstable as afternoon highs climb into the mid 90s.

Hotter conditions in the southwest.. (KNOP)

Thursday afternoon/evening all the ingredients will be in place for an upper level wave pushing out of the Rockies to trigger additional thunderstorm activity. Northern areas have the best chance for a few storms becoming strong enough to produce large hail and damaging winds. Farther south, including the North Platte area the risk is more marginal but locally heavy rain could threaten some areas.

Abundant moisture will interact with an upper level wave and surface front to produce late day storms.. (KNOP)

Favors northern areas. Damaging winds and large hail the main threats. (KNOP)

Friday will again be hot with highs again climbing into the upper 90s. An upper level wave pushing across the Northern Plains will drag a cold front through the area Saturday focusing storm across mainly north cental areas, but there will be enough moisture in place across the southwest for storms if the energy can translate farther south. Cooler temperatures area expected for the weekend with upper 80s on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday. The break will be nice, as 90+ degree heat will again emerge early next week.

