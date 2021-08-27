Advertisement

4th grade closed for local elementary

North Platte Public Schools Washington Elementary
Classroom closed for 14 days.
Classroom closed for 14 days.(WCJB)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - There is no class for 14 days in one public school elementary classroom in North Platte.

Due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases at Washington Elementary, and according to the school district, “out of an abundance of caution,” this one classroom of students is being asked to “stay home” for the next 14 days. Over 50 percent of the students and staff in the 4th-grade classroom are reporting positive COVID-19 cases.

Families of the students in this class have been notified the quarantine for this classroom of students begins Friday, August 27. Pending no additional concerns, this class will return to in-person learning on September 10, at the regularly scheduled time.

As of today, Washington Elementary is reporting a total of 17 COVID-positive cases. 

The North Platte Public Schools explain they will continue to err on the side of caution for the health, safety, and well-being of students, staff, and community. 

While Washington Elementary will remain open for in-person learning to all other classes, the school says it understands that families may have concerns about their child’s health and wish to keep them home from school. NPPS supports this decision and will provide students with homework through Google Classroom. Families are encouraged to reach out to their student’s teacher or principal with this information to make learning accommodations.

