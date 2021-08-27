Advertisement

Big Red Friday across the state

Husker spirit and helping children in need
Big Red Friday
Big Red Friday(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Husker football season approaching, a special charity is being held all across the state. McDonald’s locations throughout Nebraska are selling Husker flags as part of Big Red Friday, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha.

Flags cost $5 and proceeds will help children in need. Adam Otte owns four McDonald’s locations in the area and each one was given around 100 flags. They were expected to sell out by lunchtime. Otte adds that Big Red Friday is a group effort across the Cornhusker state.

“Big Red Friday started four years ago when the Nebraska McDonald’s owner/operators partnered with the Huskers and Ronald McDonald House charity in Omaha. Before the first game of the season, every year the last four years, we sell Husker flags for $5 and 100% of the proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. They got the Husker logo and all that. Over the last four years of doing this, we’ve raised over $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald House, which is fantastic. It gets our people fired up to sell some flags. We get them shipped to us a couple weeks in advance and we can get a preview of them. We generally try to get some volunteers in the restaurant to help sell them to customers as they’re coming in and going through our drive thru.”

Adam Otte, Owner

