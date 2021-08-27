Late week heat and unsettled weather...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - (Thursday evening) A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been posted for Northern Nebraska until 3 AM .. Storms may develop along a nearly stalled boundary running from Northeast Nebraska into South Dakota. Damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail are the primary threats. Major towns in the Watch include Valentine , Mullen, Thedford, Hyannis, Dunning and Ainsworth.

Another hot day is expected on Friday across the Greater Nebraska area with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s. The better instability for a few isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms appears to be to the east of the KNOP viewing area but with the instability in place a pop up thunderstorm in possible anywhere. Otherwise look for mostly sunny skies and south wind continuing to transport moisture into the area.

A cold front will swipe through the region on Saturday. This is really the best chance for seeing appreciable rain and thunderstorms. Storms are likely to form along the front and with the instability in place storms could become severe. Highs on Saturday will level off in the low to mid 80s Panhandle and upper 80s to lower 90s southwest. Behind the front, very comfortable weather is expected Sunday with lower 80s across the region. Don’t get too use to it. The hot weather looks to build back into the region early next week with widespread 90s through Wednesday.

