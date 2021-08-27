Saturday Forecast: A hot start with a stormy finish?

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A cold front dropping through the state will control much of our weather as we head into the upcoming weekend, bringing with it some stormy weather into Saturday evening with cooler weather behind the front on Sunday.

Fairly quiet weather is expected into Friday evening with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and generally dry conditions across the state. Into the day on Saturday, a marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across the area thanks to the approaching cold front. Storms are forecast to develop along the front into late Saturday afternoon with storms then pushing east through Saturday evening as the front pushes through the area.

A cold front swinging through the state could bring in isolated to scattered severe storms on Saturday evening. (KNOP)

As storms develop along the front the primary threats will be large hail, damaging winds, as well areas of locally heavy rain. Storms should developing over much of our coverage area by Saturday evening, but they should begin to push east of the area by Saturday night.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with storms developing along an advancing cold front. (KNOP)

As far as temperatures are concerned for the weekend, look for more above average temperatures on Saturday for those areas out ahead of the cold front with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points are expected to reach to the mid 60s for North Platte and the surrounding areas, so feels like temperatures could reach to the middle 90s by Saturday afternoon with breezy south and southwest winds. Winds turn to the north and northeast as the front moves through, which should usher in some cooler temperatures for Sunday with highs falling into the lower and middle 80s for most of western Nebraska.

Temperatures by Saturday afternoon should reach the low 80s to low 90s. (KNOP)

Cooler weather is expected Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. (KNOP)

The extended forecast unfortunately will keep the summer-like temperatures around as we head into the week next week with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Generally dry weather is expected for the first half of the week next week but rain chances to look to return to the forecast towards Wednesday night as another cold front looks to sweep through the area.

Temperatures will generally stay above average over the next week with some brief cool downs on Sunday and again late next week. (KNOP)

