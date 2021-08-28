Friday Nigh Sports Hero: Vince Genatone

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -To kick off the Friday Night Sports Hero Series for the 2021-2022 school year, we look to a linebacker on the North Platte High School Football Team. Vince Genatone is what his teammates and coaches refer to as a standout in every sense of the word. Vince began his football journey when he was in second grade and has been playing ever since. Vince says he has been lucky to have his dad by his side coaching him throughout his whole journey with the sport, including in high school as his dad is the linebacker’s coach for the Bulldogs.

As for what keeps driving him to keep getting better, Vince says that all goes back to his faith.

“I think ya know everything I do is for God, so I like to emulate my work ethic and ya know the way I treat others by that and so working hard on the field and ya know playing well helps showcase that,” says Genatone.

Head Coach for the Bulldogs, Todd Rice can attest to the kind of teammate Vince is and what he does for the team culture. Rice says that Vince brings a welcoming atmosphere to the team and wants to make sure that everyone feels apart, including the underclassmen.

“I think if you think about Vince in the way he interacts he’s really humble he doesn’t like attention ya know even tonight he’s a little bit like ya know whatever...he’s one of the guys on our team I think we’ve got some great leaders but Vince has the ability he could interact with anyone one our team. He doesn’t put himself above anybody and I think he does a great job interactively with our underclassmen making sure that they feel apart of the team. Vince is always approaching me asking for situations and how he can get involved and help some of the other players,” Rice says.

Not only does Vince make the team atmosphere more welcoming, but he also pushes his teammates to want to be better as well. Senior Quarterback Caleb Tonkinson says Vince pushes him to work harder and become an even better leader. According to Tonkinson you can always find Vince practicing football even when the team isn’t practicing.

“I think Vince is easily one of the hardest workers we have on the team. Ya know he didn’t get voted team captain for nothing. He’s out here even when we don’t have practice he’s out here on the weekends doing stuff he’s always out on the field playing football somewhere,” Tonkinson explains.

The coaching staff at North Platte is looking for Vince to make a big impact on the team this season. Coach Rice says he looks forward to seeing how Vince will thrive this year at the linebacker position.

“I think instead of moving him three games in this year he’s going to begin the season there and so we’re really expecting him to do a lot to control the middle of the field as the linebacker and be able to line the other players up, up front to communication on the fields so important so I think just kinda being that quarterback feel general out there is gonna be a real nice addition,” explains Rice.

As for Vince and his dream of playing College Football, it’s looking pretty good. He currently has four division I offers to; Northern Arizona, Southern Miss, South Dakota and Montana. The Bulldogs team motto this season is staying the course, and before he heads off to play college ball in the fall that is exactly what he is going to do, stay the course with his team.

“Our motto this year has been stay the course and so it’s just been ya know keep progressing and doing better every game, ya know every season,” says Genetone.

