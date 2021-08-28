Friday Night Highlights: August 27, 2021

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Friday night football is here and many schools kicked their seasons off with a bang. Here’s a short recap:

Mullen Broncos vs. Sandhills-Thedford Knights:

The Mullen Broncos and the Sandhills-Thedford Knights both have four winning seasons in the last five years. The Broncos and Knights’ defense started the night strong. A pass from Mullen Quarterback Clayton Moore gets recovered by the Knights. A few plays later, a handoff to the full-back Dane Pokorny and he goes in for the Sandhills-Thedford touchdown. One of Mullen’s best plays of the night occurred when Quarterback Clayton Moore slung the ball to Spencer Denaeyer. Both teams racked up points on the scoreboard but Sandhills-Thedford would surge however a huge lead to round out their season opener.

North Platte Bulldogs vs. Aurora Huskies:

The North Platte Bulldogs got the home-field advantage with many people showing their bulldog spirit in the stands. The Bulldogs kick the game off with a run from Tate Janas to get the bulldogs deep into the husky territory. Some plays later, Vince Genatone puts the bulldogs on the board early making the score 7-0. In the second quarter, North Platte’s Brock Roblee finds an opening and takes it through the middle making the new score Bulldogs 21- Huskies 0.

The Bulldogs win big 42 to 14.

South Loup Bobcats vs. Medicine Valley:

Over in Calloway, the Bobcats and Raiders started the game slower than other match-ups. Things start scoreless in the first half. When Bobcats have a position of the ball, it’s Trey Connell with the completion to Cache Gracey. On the next drive, Bryce Wolfe takes to the air and he connects with Kamreyn Bonini for the raider touchdown Medicine Valley goes up 26-8 in the third.

Medicine Valley goes on to win 32 to 16.

Brady Eagle vs. Pleasanton Bulldogs

The eagles looked to get revenge over Pleasanton, but it’s Pleasanton who gets the last laugh. Brady’s Dillion Miller works hard to gains yards but gets pushed out of bounds.

Shane most doing the most with a hail marry to Blake Lusk, but it is incomplete. Pleasanton wins 59 to 21.

Hershey Panthers vs. Centura Centurions

Centura dominated the scoreboard for the majority of the game, but there was still some fight left in the Panthers in the fourth quarter. With less than four minutes on the clock, the Panthers take one into the end zone and get on the board. They also go for the two-point conversion and making the final score 8 to 36.

Cozad Haymakers vs. Gothenburg Swedes

The big Dawson County rivalry is the game of the week. The Cozad Haymakers take on the Gothenburg Swedes. These schools are no strangers as they are about 20 miles from one another. These two teams come into the game with lots of energy ready to take the win. A turnover early in the game by Cozad gets recovered by Gothenburg and the Swedes get on the board first. Nathan Engel going into the end zone with an impressive carry. Engel’s touchdown ties up the game in the first quarter 7 to 7.

