Game of the Week: Cozad vs. Gothenburg

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week for News 2′s Friday Night Football Game of the Week we highlight a huge Dawson Country rivalry that is the Cozad Haymakers vs. the Gothenburg Swedes. What better way to kick off High School Football Season than with a little cross county rivalry. This was the opening game last year for these two teams as well and Cozad took that one. Let’s hear from both sides as they gear up for this high stakes match up.

This is Jayce Dueland first year as Head Coach of the Haymakers, which means he is new to this rivalry. Nonetheless he is preparing his team for the battle that they face on Friday as they are looking to get another win over the Swedes. Coach Dueland says when it comes to getting ready for the match up, with the teams only being 10 miles apart they both have a pretty good idea of what the other is doing.

“The kids know each other, so when we’re preparing they’re gonna do there’s no secrets in this rivalry so really when you’ve got a rivalry week it’s one of those the kids are gonna be pretty focused in practice it’s really kinda don’t play the game till Friday really work on each practice and what you’ve got to work on and make adjustments that you make through the week,” says Dueland.

When Senior Running back, Jacob Weatherly was asked about the history of the rivalry, he said it goes back for many, many years. He mentioned the rivalry is commonly called Dawson County Wars.

“Gothenburg is 10 miles away. We know a lot of the kids down there and just having that closer town rivalry being dated back I don’t even know. Just nice to have that rivalry every single year,” Weatherly explains.

Coach Dueland says that even though this is week one, and a rivalry game there no difference in how the team will prepare for this game compared to any other.

“Each week’s the same I understand it’s a rivalry and it’s week one but we treat each week the same that way nothings different whether it’s the regular season or a rivalry or a playoff game we want that same mojo each week the same kinda attitude each week the mentality so kids just have that same preparation for no matter who we play on Friday,” explains Dueland.

When it comes to getting his team’s mind right for Friday Night, Coach Dueland says there really isn’t much he needs to do. This rivalry is deeply rooted in the Dawson County Community. Many members of the community have this game scheduled on their calendar every single year and there is nothing different this year according to Dueland.

“When it’s a rivalry you as a a coach kinda stay out of the way you don’t have to say much the kids kinda prepare themselves already. So I really just stay out of the way this week and let them kinda pump themselves up cause they’re already ready for the game,” Dueland says.

In preparation for the game the coaching staff identified key players on the Gothenburg roster that they feel they need to keep in mind at practice this week and watch out for under the lights on Friday.

“They’ve got a returning quarterback the guyken kid we gotta make sure we know where he is they want the ball in his hands quite a bit. They’ve got two returning running backs at their wing positions that they’re small they run fast... for as small as they are they actually are pretty powerful kids too, so we gotta make sure we wrap them up and get em down to the ground,” Dueland explains.

Senior Quarterback, Nolan Wetovick has experience playing in this rivalry. His message to underclassmen teammates that maybe don’t have that experience is never take anything for granted.

“Just come together as a team and practice everyday like it’s your last cause you never know when you’re gonna get more,” Wetovick says.

Now left hear from the otherside of town, the Gothenburg Swedes.

Head Coach Craig Haake and the team are hard at work getting ready for this rivalry game. When it comes to getting his team’s head right and fired up for the match up that is in front of them Coach Haake says that it doesn’t take much.

“These guys have competed against each other for 110 years in these two towns, it doesn’t take much to get them ready to go the boys are excited about getting ready and playing having this opportunity,” says Haake.

When it comes to last years game, the Swedes are trying to put it behind them. It’s a new year and a chance to make a change and get the win this season over the Haymakers. The Swedes have a lot of talent returning, nine players to be exact, which Coach Haake feels will help them immensely in the game.

“We came into the game very inexperienced honestly because of covid. We had not been lifting weights we had no summer camp, that’s all behind us we’ve had summer camp, we’ve had weight lifting the boys did a good job of getting in here during summer, so we feel we are much more prepared this year,” explains Haake.

When it comes to identifying players to look out for on the Haymakers, Coach Haake and his staff have done that, they know just who to prepare for and pay extra attention to in Friday’s game. One player that the team is playing careful attention to is Cozad’s Quarterback, Nolan Wetovick.

“Their quarterbacks a good playmaker, Wetovick kid we need to keep him in the pocket we need to get our hands on him. Here this last year with his throwing and running, so we’re gonna keep an eye on him we’re gonna keep him in the pocket we’re try and put some licks on him,” Haake explains.

Senior Running back for the Swedes, JJ Smith says what makes this rivalry so much fun to play in is the fact that the players on each of the squads know each other and have been playing against each other for as long as they can remember.

“We’re only 10 miles down the road and that past four years of my high school career we’ve been playing them and it’s always been a good game, close lots of people in the stands and just fun we know each other, so yeah should be a good game,” says Smith.

His advice for younger players that don’t have the experience that he does in this rivalry is simple, just like every other game, play hard and play your best.

“Just go out there play your hardest play to the whistle and just do your best and preform well,” says Smith.

