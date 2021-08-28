Advertisement

Isolated strong storms Saturday evening with a cooler Sunday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A strong cold front is moving through the area Saturday evening. It has already made it through the Scottsbluff region, causing the temperatures to cooloff dramatically. This same storm system is giving the eastern portions of the region a isolated chance of severe weather Saturday evening.

Temperatures across the region as of 2:40PM CDT/1:40PM CDT
The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the region under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather Saturday evening. Damaging winds and hail are all possible, along with heavy rain.

Portions of the region under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather
After the cold front comes through, Sunday into Monday will be signficiantly cooler with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Sunshine and some breezy conditions will be present in the region.

