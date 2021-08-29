Local craft fair helping grow small businesses

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chamber of Commerce hosted their first annual Makers Markets Craft and Vendor Fair on Sunday in Sutherland.

There was plenty of things to do as guests played in bouncy houses, went to food vendors, participated in a cornhole tournament and so much more.

Consumers enjoying the festivities (Andre Brooks)

The main purpose of the event was to help promote small businesses that are located in Sutherland and the surrounding communities. Business owners were able to do this by selling their products, having giveaways, selling raffle tickets and conducting door prizes.

“The chamber is charged with of course making things bigger and better in local communities,” Volunteer Muriel Clark said. " We thought that a craft fair like this would really bring people in our town and help our local businesses.”

Local businesses promoting their brand (Andre Brooks)

This fair has helped businesses grow economically, especially for those that are having a hard time growing their own businesses.

Fair festivities taking place (Andre Brooks)

" For a small town in the middle of Nebraska, sometimes it can hard to create an economic impact for our businesses and this bringing people to town has really done that for the businesses,” Clark said.

This the first time that the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce has promoted something like this. The chamber is planning to make this a yearly event.

