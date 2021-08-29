Partly cloudy and warm conditions to continue through Sunday evening into Monday
Published: Aug. 29, 2021
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sunday was a fall like and sunny day across the region. Temperatures observed across the region were in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Conditions across te region Sunday evening will evolve into a partly cloudy skies, with this continuing into the day on Monday. The reasoning why is because of this high pressure system that is situated over the area will be moving eastward overtime and that will allow for more of southerly flow, allowing for some cloud cover to occur.
This high pressure will also allow the temperatures across the region to increase Monday with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s with more partly cloudy conditions.
