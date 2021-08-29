Partly cloudy and warm conditions to continue through Sunday evening into Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sunday was a fall like and sunny day across the region. Temperatures observed across the region were in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperaures across the region as of 5:15PM CDT/ 4:15 PM MDT (Andre Brooks)

Conditions across te region Sunday evening will evolve into a partly cloudy skies, with this continuing into the day on Monday. The reasoning why is because of this high pressure system that is situated over the area will be moving eastward overtime and that will allow for more of southerly flow, allowing for some cloud cover to occur.

The current weather pattern over the region (Andre Brooks)

This high pressure will also allow the temperatures across the region to increase Monday with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s with more partly cloudy conditions.

High temperatures for Monday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.