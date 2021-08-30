Advertisement

Huskers ask fans not to lose excitement following Saturday’s loss

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coming off a disappointing season opening loss to Illinois, the Nebraska football team is asking fans not to count them out yet.

“I hope nobody lost excitement after Saturday,” Coach Scott Frost said. “This team has a chance to be really good. This team is going to prove a lot to a lot of people.”

“We are going to get things right, so stick with us,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. We’re going to play our tails off every week and I sincerely hope you enjoy watching that.”

Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two seasons on Saturday when the Huskers take on Fordham in the 2021 home opener. Game time in Lincoln is set for 11 a.m. with BTN providing television coverage.

