Losing ways put Huskers’ record sellout streak in jeopardy

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost is asking fans to hang in there with his team two days after a season-opening loss at Illinois.

Frost’s comment came amid speculation Nebraska’s NCAA-record 375-game sellout streak will end this week when Fordham visits on Saturday.

Frost is 12-21 in three-plus seasons. He said he hopes the fans remain excited and he thinks the Huskers are going to prove a lot to people this year. Nebraska did not disclose how many tickets remain. Tickets are available for as little as $12 on the secondary market.

