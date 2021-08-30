Advertisement

NPPD crews heading to Louisiana to help restore power

A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.
A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.(Marresa Burke)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - NPPD crews will be on their way to Louisiana to help with power restoration following Hurricane Ida. More than one million customers are without electricity.

A 16-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District will be hitting the road noon Tuesday, journeying to the state capital of Baton Rouge to provide mutual aid and restore power in a state that was devastated by the Category 4 hurricane.

The contingent from NPPD will also be utilizing a variety of equipment used in restoration efforts, with a commitment for two weeks to assist in restoring power for Entergy, which is one of the primary electric providers in the Pelican state.

Entergy has approximately 1.3 million customers and as of Monday afternoon had over 822,000 customers without power due to downed power lines and structures.

NPPD crews are expected to leave prior at approximately noon Tuesday from NPPD’s York Operations Center and arriving Thursday to begin assistance.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair festivities taking place
Local craft fair helping grow small businesses
12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

North Platte Police responded to a crash near east 4th Street and north Welch Avenue on Monday...
NPPD responds to crash on east 4th Street
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible into Monday evening.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and summer to finish meteorological summer
Cristhian Bahena Rivera
Bahena Rivera gets life sentence for killing Mollie Tibbetts
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media