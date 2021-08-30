Advertisement

Rivera gets life sentence for killing Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera
Cristhian Bahena Rivera
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts three years ago.

Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera on Monday to the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa, which doesn’t have the death penalty. The 27-year-old former dairy farm laborer has been jailed since his arrest in August 2018.

The sentence caps a case that inflamed anger over illegal immigration, fueled fears about random violence against solo female runners, and took several noteworthy twists during and after Bahena Rivera’s trial in May.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fair festivities taking place
Local craft fair helping grow small businesses
12-state human trafficking operation nets rescues 47 victims
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

North Platte Police responded to a crash near east 4th Street and north Welch Avenue on Monday...
NPPD responds to crash on east 4th Street
Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible into Monday evening.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and summer to finish meteorological summer
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
KNOP Weather Outlook 8-30-2021
The workweek ahead brings heat and unsettled weather