Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

(KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Rodriguez paced the Huskers with 5.14 digs per set in a pair of wins at the Husker Invitational in the opening weekend. The Sterling, Ill., native recorded a match-high 15 digs and six assists in the No. 5 Huskers’ sweep of Colgate on Friday, followed by a match-best 21 digs in a 3-1 win over Kansas State on Saturday.

It marks the first weekly conference honor of Rodriguez’s career. Previously, NU’s last Freshman of the Week honoree was Madi Kubik on Nov. 18, 2019.Rodriguez shares this week’s award with Arica Davis of Ohio State.

