Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and summer to finish meteorological summer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The forecast into Monday evening includes a chance for some scattered strong to severe storms - though there is still some uncertainly regarding the potential for these storms into Monday evening. The best chance for strong to severe storms with areas of heavy rain will likely stay across parts of eastern Nebraska as a MCS is forecast to push out of South Dakota and through eastern Nebraska late tonight and into early Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the state under a slight risk for severe weather into Monday evening - meaning scattered severe storms will be possible with large hail, damaging wind gusts, an isolated tornado, and areas of locally heavy rain will be possible.

If our coverage area does see storms into Monday evening, most of that activity should be out of the area or have weakened by late Monday evening with storms remaining east of the area into Monday night. Into the day on Tuesday, mostly sunny skies are expected across western Nebraska with dry conditions by the afternoon. Winds are expected out of the southeast at around 10 MPH by the afternoon.

Temperatures by Tuesday morning should fall to the lower 50s to the lower 60s across the area - a fairly comfortable start to the day.

Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon should warm into the upper 80s to upper 90s across western Nebraska - a very summer like finish to the last day of meteorological summer! Dew points are expected to climb to the mid 60s across the area, so not only will it be warm, it will also be a bit sticky as well.

Temperatures by Wednesday afternoon look to be pretty similar as we start September and meteorological fall. Look for highs well into the 90s for most of the coverage area with sunshine and breezy weather.

Another cold front is forecast to drop through the area into Wednesday evening, which will bring rain chances and cooler weather back to the area. We should see highs fall into the 80s for the remainder of the week and into the holiday weekend. Rain chances will hang around Wednesday evening and into the day on Thursday and Friday as the cold front stalls out across the area. Another front dropping into the state this weekend will keep low-end rain chances in the forecast with temperatures hanging in the lower 80s for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day on Monday.

