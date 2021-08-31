Advertisement

Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game

Husker football alt jerseys
Husker football alt jerseys(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team unveiled commemorative jerseys that will be worn for its September 11 game against Buffalo.

“In honor of the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, @huskerfbnation will be wearing these commemorative camouflage jerseys against the University at Buffalo to honor those who were affected.,” a Tweet said.

The game is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police responded to a crash near east 4th Street and north Welch Avenue on Monday...
NPPD responds to crash on east 4th Street
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
Scott Frost
Huskers ask fans not to lose excitement following Saturday’s loss

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 8-31-2021
Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine and summer to finish meteorological summer
Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.
NPPD crews heading to Louisiana to help restore power
North Platte Police responded to a crash near east 4th Street and north Welch Avenue on Monday...
NPPD responds to crash on east 4th Street
Cristhian Bahena Rivera
Bahena Rivera gets life sentence for killing Mollie Tibbetts