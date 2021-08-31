Advertisement

Police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning at Jersey Shore

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified the lifeguard killed by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore as a 19-year-old.

Keith Pinto of Toms River was among eight people who were hit by lightning Monday afternoon in Berkeley Township. Three of those struck were also lifeguards at the beach.

The seven others were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The strike happened after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police responded to a crash near east 4th Street and north Welch Avenue on Monday...
NPPD responds to crash on east 4th Street
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts

Latest News

On average, it costs almost $22,000 to hospitalize a COVID-19 patient. That costs increases to...
COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
Damage is seen from the air in Grand Isle, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida struck.
Aerial: Grand Isle, La. seen after Hurricane Ida
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends