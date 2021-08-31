Advertisement

Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska has increased in each of the past ten weeks, and the total nearly doubled over the past two weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to spread.

Nebraska reported 5,006 new cases for the week ending Friday, according to an Omaha World-Herald analysis of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That’s up from 3,755 the previous week and nearly double the 2,668 cases recorded the week before.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from 190 new cases per day on Aug. 15 to 715.14 new cases per day on Sunday.

