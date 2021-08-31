Advertisement

Social Security and Medicare funds remain under pressure

In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed...
In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Social Security and Medicare is front and center as the government releases its annual report on the state of the bedrock retirement programs on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security and Medicare, the government’s two biggest benefit programs, remain under intense financial pressure with the retirement of millions of baby boomers and a devastating pandemic putting increased pressures on the two programs’ finances.

A report from the programs’ trustees released Tuesday moved up by one year the date for the depletion of Social Security’s reserves, now projecting that Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2034 instead of 2035.

Medicare is still expected to exhaust its reserves in 2026, the same date as estimated last year.

“The finances of both programs have been significantly affected by the pandemic and the recession of 2020,” the trustees said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police responded to a crash near east 4th Street and north Welch Avenue on Monday...
NPPD responds to crash on east 4th Street
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student...
Man gets life sentence in 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts
Scott Frost
Huskers ask fans not to lose excitement following Saturday’s loss

Latest News

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 2 missing Texas children found