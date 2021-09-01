Advertisement

The art of sisterhood

The "Sisters" exhibit is on display at the Prairie Arts Center through the month of September....
The "Sisters" exhibit is on display at the Prairie Arts Center through the month of September. The exhibit features artwork from four sisters from three different states.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Four sisters from three different states are joining forces to showcase their talent, creativity and love of art at the Prairie Arts Center through the month of September.

The exhibit respectfully titled, “Sisters” features 2D and 3D arts, including ceramics, mixed media, oil paintings, and fiber arts.

“I did not take art classes in college, but two of my sisters took art classes in college and then I got into it later just because I found it so fascinating to create things and we all continued down that path in a variety of different ways because we all had different careers besides our art career,’ said potter Genie Sue Weppner of Idaho.

“I think we all found our own way of doing it and I often think, “was I influenced more by my sisters and seeing them do their art?” It probably was, but I was also doing it at the same time,” said potter Merodie Seykora of Minnesota.

The exhibit is also be the first time the Reigel sisters will have the opportunity to showcase their artwork together in one gallery.

“I think the theme is that there is a lot of things that pulls people together that you don’t even recognize all of the time and as you go through life, even if you never had a chance to do something together with your siblings, that there is this common thread in every family, every group and I think that shows even though it is very different, our work is very different,” said fiber artist Barb Bend of Wisconsin.

The exhibit will be on display from Sept.1 to Sept. 29.

