Increase cloud cover with some strong thunderstorms in the area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Wednesday morning conditions that were observed in the area were cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There were some breezy conditions as well.

Temperatures across the region as of 8:10AM CDT/ 7:10AM MDT (Andre Brooks)

Condiitons will continue to deteoriate across the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, especially in the northwest portions of the region with a marginal to slight chance of severe weather for these regions. Damaging winds and hail are possible for these areas Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Prediction Center forecasts a marginal to slight chance of severe weather for the northwest portions of the area (Andre Brooks)

The timing for the showers and thunderstorms will be around to the 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the evening. Some showers and storms could bring some heavy rain as well.

Showers and thunderstorms moving into the area Wednesday evening (Andre Brooks)

High temperatures for today will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s with humid conditions due to south to easterly flow into the area.

High temperatures for Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.