Meaningful rain Wednesday into Thursday..

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Low level moisture will stream into the area by Wednesday morning increasing cloud cover with some clearing expected as the day wears on. Temperatures will range from the 80s in the Northern Sandhills to lower 90s Southwest. There will be a small chance for isolated thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday but the favored area for initiation will be in the Northwest Sandhills, some of which could become strong enough to be a hail threat.

Seasonal to the north. Warmer Southwest to Southern Panhandle. (KNOP)

Ample moisture for the potential for heavy rain. (KNOP)

Storms will transition to the east late Wednesday night into Thursday aided by an upper level disturbance. The atmosphere will be ripe with abundant moisture so heavy rain will be possible through Thursday morning into the early afternoon. Another upper level trough of low pressure will ride in off the High Plains producing more rain Friday night into Saturday before cooler air and drier conditions take over heading into the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures Thursday through Saturday will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80 across the region. Sunshine and warming temperatures will elevate the thermometer into the mid to upper 80s through Labor Day itself.

Much needed rain opportunities. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.