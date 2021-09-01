One person taken to hospital after accident on Willow viaduct

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident on the Willow Street viaduct.

The North Platte Police Department said the accident happened at 1:49 p.m.

Police said the driver of a black GMC Canyon was driving north when it crossed the center line and crashed into a red Nissan Rogue that was traveling south on the viaduct.

Investigator Roger Freeze said the impact caused the front left tire of the truck to become lodged into the viaduct.

The driver of the truck was taken to Great Plains Health by ambulance with unknown injuries. The driver of the SUV self admitted herself to the hospital.

The viaduct was closed for about forty minutes.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.