Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after accident on Willow viaduct

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident on the...
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident on the Willow Street Viaduct.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident on the Willow Street viaduct.

The North Platte Police Department said the accident happened at 1:49 p.m.

Police said the driver of a black GMC Canyon was driving north when it crossed the center line and crashed into a red Nissan Rogue that was traveling south on the viaduct.

Investigator Roger Freeze said the impact caused the front left tire of the truck to become lodged into the viaduct.

The driver of the truck was taken to Great Plains Health by ambulance with unknown injuries. The driver of the SUV self admitted herself to the hospital.

The viaduct was closed for about forty minutes.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Platte Police responded to a crash near east 4th Street and north Welch Avenue on Monday...
NPPD responds to crash on east 4th Street
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Donors purchase remaining tickets to Saturday’s football game, continuing sellout streak
Kansas City man cited after fleeing traffic stop, crashing
Husker football alt jerseys
Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter

Latest News

Masks are now required at Alcott Elementary and all other Hastings Public School buildings as...
Hastings public schools now requires masks for all grades
Bryan Health
Transfer center will be established to move patients between Nebraska hospitals
choices
Therapists use dogs, cats and horses in counseling sessions
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game