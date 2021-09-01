Therapists use dogs, cats and horses in counseling sessions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As many people struggle with mental health, a great coping mechanism is to spend time with adorable animals. Therapeutic Choices Counseling Services in North Platte, led by mental health practitioner Jeanie Shimmin, has dogs and cats at all her appointments to help her clients who struggle with their day-to-day lives.

The dogs include Molly and Puppers. There is also a cat named Diamond. Shimmin also raises horses and keeps several pictures of them around her office. She says that she has the right animals for the job and 100% of her clients snuggle with the animals during their sessions.

“These are pets that had great qualities of loving to spend time with people and loving to be snuggled. So they came to the office and now I would say they’re offically trained to do what they need to do. They know if somebody wants them around and they know if somebody doesn’t want them around.”

