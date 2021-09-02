Friday Forecast: A cool finish to the week; another round of storms into Friday night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After much of the area received some beneficial rain on Thursday, we will see continued chances for some isolated to scattered storms into early Thursday evening as a cold front and surface trough slide through the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps even an isolated tornado possible. Towards Thursday night, most thunderstorm activity should be pushing east of the area with generally dry conditions through the overnight hours.

Isolated storms are possible Thursday evening with another round of storms possible Friday evening across the Nebraska Panhandle. (KNOP)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight tonight with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies expected across the area on Friday. There could be a spotty shower or two into the morning and early afternoon, but most areas should remain dry. Another round of thunderstorms is possible into Friday evening - first across the Nebraska Panhandle - with storms then moving east into parts of the Sandhills and southwestern Nebraska by Friday night. Isolated severe storms are possible, though the best chance for severe storms will likely stay across far western Nebraska.

Temperatures should remain fairly pleasant on Friday. Look for morning lows in the mid to upper 50s to low 60s across the area. By the afternoon, temperatures again should hold in the upper 70s for most with a few spots potentially reaching the lower 80s. Northeast winds at around 10 MPH are expected through most of the day.

Look for lows in the mid 50s to low 60s into Friday morning. (KNOP)

Temperatures should mainly be in the 70s by Saturday afternoon. (KNOP)

Temperatures look to stick in the 70s to low 80s on Saturday as we start the holiday weekend. Temperatures will then trend warmer for Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s during that time frame before another front brings slightly cooler temperatures back to the forecast through much of next week. Outside of Thursday evening and again Friday night, rain chances look pretty slim over the next 7 days.

Cooler weather is expected for Friday and Saturday before temperatures trend warmer into Sunday and Labor Day Monday. (KNOP)

