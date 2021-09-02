Golden Spike Tower wins top travelers’ choice award

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Golden Spike Tower received a high honor from TripAdvisor.

The national online travel agency recognized the local attraction as 2021′s Travelers’ Choice Award winner for earning great traveler reviews over the last 12 months, making it one of the top ten percent of attractions worldwide.

Travelers’ Choice award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe. As challenging as the past year was, Golden Spike Tower stood out by continuously delighting travelers, the announcement said.

Since opening its doors in 2008, the local attraction has drawn between 30 to 35,000 people each year.

In fact, as of September 1, the Golden Spike Tower has already surpassed 2019 numbers.

Golden Spike Tower Executive Director Kirsten Parker said they were named as one of the top five essential cities to visit in Nebraska by Forbes magazine on Wednesday.

“For me, this is the cherry on top to remind them (my staff) it’s not just the payroll that is so important to customer service, it’s awards like this, it’s recognition like this, it’s the customers having that excellent experience that makes it work every little bit of work that you do, and the paycheck honestly is the icing, but this is the cherry on top,” said Parker.

Parker said they plan to re-evaluate their addition plans that were put on hold due to COVID. The plan is to build a facility for bus tour guests to gather and view exhibits.

