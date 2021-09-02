Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 opens Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Carolina based movie theater movie company is preparing to open its 13th movie theater in North Platte.

Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 will open to the public Friday.

Renovations to the former AMC Movie Theater started in July, but talks to reopen happened long before the theater went dark nearly two years ago.

“We had been working on this for quite some time even when the mall was under previous ownership,” said Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 President and CEO John Bloemeke. “For a short stretch, two-day stretch, we probably got close to 200 emails asking us to please, please bring what we did in Kearney to North Platte.”

The six screen complex features recliners, an expanded menu which includes pizza, wings, french fries, milkshakes and beer on tap. However, the alcohol will have to wait a few weeks as they are still waiting for their liquor license to get approved.

The theater will offer specials such as $5.50 Tuesday’s and AMC refillable popcorn buckets from 2020 will be accepted.

The first showing on Friday is at 4 p.m. To buy your tickets in advance go to https://northplatte.gtcinemas.com.

*Note:* Purchasing your ticket in advance is not required, but suggested.

