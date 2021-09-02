Advertisement

Masks return to Medicine Valley Public Schools

At least two weeks of masking for all
Stock photo, classroom
Stock photo, classroom(wsaw)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The decision to put all students and staff back in masks at Medicine Valley Public Schools in Curtis was made Wednesday.

According to the school’s message system, this is due to “positive COVID tests and other symptomatic students.”

Masking will be inside all district buildings and transportation during this period of time. The school adds that all students need to be monitored for symptoms moving forward and if any student has symptoms or is ill they need to stay home.

In addition, the school is announcing a postponement of the Teammates Breakfast scheduled for Thursday, September 2, and a postponement of individual school pictures.

