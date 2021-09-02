Masks return to Medicine Valley Public Schools

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The decision to put all students and staff back in masks at Medicine Valley Public Schools in Curtis was made Wednesday.

According to the school’s message system, this is due to “positive COVID tests and other symptomatic students.”

“Medicine Valley Public School District will be masking all students and staff for the next two weeks. At the conclusion of the two-week period, the situation will be reevaluated.”

Masking will be inside all district buildings and transportation during this period of time. The school adds that all students need to be monitored for symptoms moving forward and if any student has symptoms or is ill they need to stay home.

In addition, the school is announcing a postponement of the Teammates Breakfast scheduled for Thursday, September 2, and a postponement of individual school pictures.

