Rain, thunderstorms push east tonight-Thursday..

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted for the Eastern Panhandle and Cherry County until 1 AM (CDT) Midnight (MDT). The moderate and severe drought areas of Western Nebraska may be in for some much needed rainfall through Thursday. Scottsbluff, Chadron, Alliance, Bridgeport and Valentine are among the major townd included in the Watch. Large hail and damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph are possible with any storms that develop this evening.

The moderate and severe drought areas of Western Nebraska may be in for some much needed rainfall through Thursday. Ample moisture will get pulled into the region ahead of a front and upper level trough of low pressure that will act as the trigger of widespread rain and thunderstorms. Storms will initiate in the Panhandle and Northwest Sandhills where there is a risk of a couple of severe storms capable of strong winds and large hail. Storms will become widespread as they push across western and central areas through Thursday morning, with additional chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms ahead of a cold front, before cooler, drier more stable air works into the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday night into early Saturday additional thunderstorms sweep acrosss Western Nebraska following up with more rain. Tempeatures both Friday and Saturday will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of the Labor Day weekend will be pleasant with mid 80s on Sunday and upper 80s to lower 90 on Monday as seasonal weather carries through the middle part of next week.

