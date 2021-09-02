Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident on the...
One person taken to hospital after accident on Willow viaduct
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
Stock photo, classroom
Masks return to Medicine Valley Public Schools
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Bryan Health
Transfer center will be established to move patients between Nebraska hospitals

Latest News

Temperatures should mainly be in the 70s by Saturday afternoon.
Friday Forecast: A cool finish to the week; another round of storms into Friday night
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog
Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff