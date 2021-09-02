Storms moving out of the area, leading for cooler conditions Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -On Friday morning, the area exhibited well needed rainfall across the area. The rain shield is starting to move out of the area with excpetions of Broken Bow and Curtis.

Rarinfall across the eastern portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

This rainfall has allowed the temperatures to stay mild across the region Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Mild temperatures across the region Friday morning (Andre Brooks)

Areas that are still seeing the rain have a chance of seeing some severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has some of the eastern regions under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. Those areas will see a chance of damaging winds and hail.

Eastern portions of the area have a chance of seeing some strong storms (Andre Brooks)

The cold front that caused the rainfall Friday morning will be causing the highs to dop then the past few days. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High temperatures across the region will be cooler than previous days with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s (Andre Brooks)

