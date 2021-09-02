Storms moving out of the area, leading for cooler conditions Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -On Friday morning, the area exhibited well needed rainfall across the area. The rain shield is starting to move out of the area with excpetions of Broken Bow and Curtis.
This rainfall has allowed the temperatures to stay mild across the region Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Areas that are still seeing the rain have a chance of seeing some severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has some of the eastern regions under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. Those areas will see a chance of damaging winds and hail.
The cold front that caused the rainfall Friday morning will be causing the highs to dop then the past few days. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
