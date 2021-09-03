Advertisement

Isolated strong storms in the western region Friday afternoon, beautiful Labor Day weekend coming up

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOOTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Friday morming, temperatures are relatively comfortable with low to mid 60s across the region, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Comfortable conditions across the region
Comfortable conditions across the region(Andre Brooks)

The weather conditions will deteiorate some Friday afternoon into the evening because of a high pressure system moving southeastward. This will allow a chance of some strong storms in the western portions of the region. The Storm Prediction Center has those portions under a marginal chance of severe weather, which includes damaging winds and hail. The eastern portions have a chance of seeing some isolated thunderstorms as well.

Some strong storms are possible in the western portions of the region
Some strong storms are possible in the western portions of the region(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s, with some breezy conditions, with an overall partly cloudy sky day.

Mild temperatures in the region today
Mild temperatures in the region today(Andre Brooks)

The Labor Day weekend’s pattern will be sunny and perfect with highs from the upper 70s to low 90s. The reasoning behind that is because of a high pressure system that is bringing the isolated severe weather Friday will cause a rebound in temperatures and a perfect weekend.

High pressure moving into the area
High pressure moving into the area(Andre Brooks)
Our 3 day outlook for the region
Our 3 day outlook for the region(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident on the...
One person taken to hospital after accident on Willow viaduct
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
The North Platte Public School Foundation honors six staff
“Staff of the Year Awards”
Stock photo, classroom
Mask mandate ends at Medicine Valley Public Schools one day after implementation

Latest News

Temperatures should mainly be in the 70s by Saturday afternoon.
Friday Forecast: A cool finish to the week; another round of storms into Friday night
Some storms possible again into Thursday evening. Cooler weather continues for Friday.
John's Thursday Evening Forecast
Rarinfall across the eastern portions of the region
Storms moving out of the area, leading for cooler conditions Friday
Rain likely in the morning with additional t'storm chances afternoon, evening..
Rain, thunderstorms push east tonight-Thursday..