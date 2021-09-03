Isolated strong storms in the western region Friday afternoon, beautiful Labor Day weekend coming up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOOTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Friday morming, temperatures are relatively comfortable with low to mid 60s across the region, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Comfortable conditions across the region (Andre Brooks)

The weather conditions will deteiorate some Friday afternoon into the evening because of a high pressure system moving southeastward. This will allow a chance of some strong storms in the western portions of the region. The Storm Prediction Center has those portions under a marginal chance of severe weather, which includes damaging winds and hail. The eastern portions have a chance of seeing some isolated thunderstorms as well.

Some strong storms are possible in the western portions of the region (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s, with some breezy conditions, with an overall partly cloudy sky day.

Mild temperatures in the region today (Andre Brooks)

The Labor Day weekend’s pattern will be sunny and perfect with highs from the upper 70s to low 90s. The reasoning behind that is because of a high pressure system that is bringing the isolated severe weather Friday will cause a rebound in temperatures and a perfect weekend.

High pressure moving into the area (Andre Brooks)

Our 3 day outlook for the region (Andre Brooks)

