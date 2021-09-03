Advertisement

NSP investigating Milford Police Officer involved shooting

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer involved shooting that involved the Milford Police Department. Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 2.

Preliminary investigation shows that at approximately 3:15 a.m., Thursday, a Milford Police Officer had contacted the occupants of a vehicle parked at Super Storage in Milford. The occupants were reportedly uncooperative, and the driver accelerated and fled as the officer was standing near the front of the vehicle.

The officer then discharged his weapon, striking the rear driver’s side tire of the vehicle. The vehicle then stopped north of Milford because of the flat tire. The driver, Tyrez Ashley, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested by Milford Police for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, and criminal impersonation. He was lodged in Seward County Jail. There were no injuries in the incident.

The Milford Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident.

