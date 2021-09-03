Advertisement

GIPD: Woman crashes car fleeing from police after caught stealing from vehicles near State fair

Savannah Masters, 34, of Hastings, was arrested Thursday for theft and flight to avoid arrest...
Savannah Masters, 34, of Hastings, was arrested Thursday for theft and flight to avoid arrest charges in Grand Island.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police are reminding people to always lock lock your vehicles when unattended, following an arrest of a Hastings woman for stealing items from vehicles in Grand Island.

Grand Island Police said State Fair security noticed suspicious activity around 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Stolley Park Road and Roush Lane. Police said security saw a woman going through parked vehicles on the side of the road by the fair.

Security notified police, giving a detailed description of the suspect and the van she was driving.

While heading to the area, police observed the suspect drive by in a van.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed, driving across oncoming traffic and almost hitting another vehicle head on before going off the roadway. The vehicle then went down an embankment and hit a fence.

The driver, Savannah Master, 34, was then seen running after the crash.

Masters was advised to stop multiple times but continued to run. Police set up a perimeter, used a K9 and drone and eventually found her hiding in a shed under a water trough.

Police said the owner of the van was contacted and verified that his van was stolen.

Multiple checkbooks, tools and other personal items belonging to three different victims were located inside the van. The three victims were contacted and verified that the items were stolen from their cars while at the State Fair.

She was arrested on several charges including possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest and obstruction of police.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two vehicle accident on the...
One person taken to hospital after accident on Willow viaduct
The North Platte Public School Foundation honors six staff
“Staff of the Year Awards”
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Stock photo, classroom
Mask mandate ends at Medicine Valley Public Schools one day after implementation

Latest News

The Nebraska Board of Education met Friday at the La Vista Convention Center.
State board halts development of health education standards
Red and blue lights
NSP investigating Milford Police Officer involved shooting
Temperatures should be comfortably in the 70s by Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: Pleasant weather expected for the holiday weekend
Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6