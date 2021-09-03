GIPD: Woman crashes car fleeing from police after caught stealing from vehicles near State fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police are reminding people to always lock lock your vehicles when unattended, following an arrest of a Hastings woman for stealing items from vehicles in Grand Island.

Grand Island Police said State Fair security noticed suspicious activity around 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of Stolley Park Road and Roush Lane. Police said security saw a woman going through parked vehicles on the side of the road by the fair.

Security notified police, giving a detailed description of the suspect and the van she was driving.

While heading to the area, police observed the suspect drive by in a van.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed, driving across oncoming traffic and almost hitting another vehicle head on before going off the roadway. The vehicle then went down an embankment and hit a fence.

The driver, Savannah Master, 34, was then seen running after the crash.

Masters was advised to stop multiple times but continued to run. Police set up a perimeter, used a K9 and drone and eventually found her hiding in a shed under a water trough.

Police said the owner of the van was contacted and verified that his van was stolen.

Multiple checkbooks, tools and other personal items belonging to three different victims were located inside the van. The three victims were contacted and verified that the items were stolen from their cars while at the State Fair.

She was arrested on several charges including possession of stolen property, flight to avoid arrest and obstruction of police.

