Dawson County Sheriff’s Office searches for car theft suspect near Overton

(WMBF)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OVERTON, Neb. (KNOP) -The Dawson County Sheriff’s office is searching for a car theft suspect near Overton on Saturday.

Deputies stopped a stolen vehicle when the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. He was last seen running into the river south of Overton.

If you are in this area please make sure your house and vehicles are locked. If you see anyone suspicious in the area please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 308-324-3011.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to NBC Nebraska News 2 for more details.

