Friday Night Football: Lexington vs. Beatrice

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a cool fall evening in Lexington as fans gathered for the game between the Lexington Minutemen and the Beatrice Orangemen.

We start things off in the second quarter were the Orangemen were up 6-0. Beatrice has the ball and is driving down the field. Near the 50 yard line Quarterback Austin Burroughs hands it off to Deegan Nelson. Nelson finds a hole and is able to gain nine yards for the Orangemen. On the very next play Burroughs hands it off again to Nelson, this time though he’s only able to get a couple yards on the carry. But the next play we see Burroughs drop back into the pocket and look for an open receiver down field and he finds Elliot Jurgen. Jurgen goes up for the catch, bobbles it, but is able to come down with it in the end zone. That is good enough to put six more points on the board for Beatrice. The extra point is good and the Orangemen go upo 13-0.

Beatrice will go on to win this one 33-13.

Next week the Minutemen will be taking on South Sioux City on the road and the Orangemen will play Blair at home.

