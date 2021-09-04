Friday Night Sports Hero: Kayden Stubbs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kayden Stubbs is a Senior Center and Middle Linebacker for the Maxwell Wildcats. Kayden is an integral part of the team not only on the field, but off the field as well. Stubbs began his journey with the game in third grade when his parents signed him up for football. Kayden and his parents made the drive to North Platte for him to play and then when he reached High School he began playing for the Maxwell High team.

“My parents got me started playing football when I was in like third grade and I’ve been playing it up at North Platte and just continued to play and I love the game of football and continued it out through high school,” explains Stubbs.

Last season Kayden had a huge year being named All-District and All-State. To add to his list of accomplishments from the 2020 season he also led the team in tackles with 11. This year, he hopes to continue this trend and outdo his incredible performance from last season.

“I was a big key in blocking up front, but my teammates helped me at practice by pushing me to get better and pushing me to get better with my tackling and everything,” says Kayden.

One of Kayden’s teammates, Senior Quarterback Jack Meyer says while Kayden brings a lot to the playing surface itself, he also boosts the moral at practice with his positive attitude. He leads by experience on the line, but he also sets a tone at practice, helping establish a team culture that is productive.

“His attitude is always good day in day out, on the field off the field. He’s a great leader having hi up front is definitely a plus this year because we’re lacking in size this year compared to last year. Kayden played line last year so having him up front he knows what he’s doing and that gives me confidence in the back field,” explains Meyer.

Head Coach Eamonn Feeney says that players like Kayden are a dream to coach as they bring the intensity to practice everyday that makes the rest of the team want to work even harder. And while coach Feeney says that Kayden is quiet, that doesn’t make him any less of a leader.

“He’s a great kid he works really really hard everyday shows up to work. He’s pretty quiet which is kinda interesting to have a really quiet leader he’s one of those lead by example type guys but he comes to practice every single day works really hard had a really great summer at the weight room working really hard and its a real blessing to have a kid like that, that shows up and you know you’re gonna get 100% every time,” says Feeney.

As for expectations from the coaching staff for Kayden this season, they are looking for him to do exactly what he did last season. Kayden will be seeing a lot of playing time as he plays on both sides of the ball as a Center and a Middle Linebacker, so Coach Feeney is looking for him to do a lot again this year for the Wildcats.

“He’ll start at Center for us on the offensive side of the ball then he’s our middle linebacker on the defensive side of the ball we keep him on the field a lot try to get him breaks when we can but when you have a kid that talented you kinda want him to stay on the field and play,” Feeney says.

As far as playing in college goes Kayden has reached out to some schools and is getting film together to make his highlight reel to send out to coaches. It has always been his dream to play football at the next level, and he is hoping for another great season to help make that dream come true.

“I’ve reached out to some colleges and they’ve been wanting some film so I’m working on getting my highlight reel put together to send out,” says Stubbs.

Best of luck this season to Kayden as he plays his final season for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.