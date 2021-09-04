Game of the week: Maxwell vs. Brady

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Game of the Week features another big rivalry. This week we feature the Maxwell Wildcats versus the Brady Eagles. Last year the Wildcats defeated the Eagles on the road in Brady. This year, the Eagles are ready to get some revenge as they travel to Maxwell to take on the Wildcats. With both teams coming in to this game having lost in week one, they are both anxious to get their season turned around against a big rival.

First we head to Brady to see how the Eagles are preparing for this week’s match up.

Head Coach Andy Seamann reflects on last week’s opening loss to Pleasanton. Seamann believes while his team did a lot to be proud of last week against a top ranked Pleasanton team, there is still work to be done and much to improve on to get ready for the task at hand this week.

“We did a lot of good things, we just didn’t do it consistently. They were able to do their game plan consistently and we weren’t and we fell behind because of it,” says Seamann.

Thinking back to last season’s game where the Eagles fell to the Wildcats 48-34, Coach Seamann believes that the biggest change the team can take from last season is turnovers. The team is certainly using last year’s game as motivation for them this week at practice, but they are also trying to remember that it’s a new year, a chance to rewrite the outcome to this match up.

“I’m not worried about last year, I’m not thinking about last year. If I’m gonna go with anything from last year it’d be turnovers. Turnovers cost us the game last year, but right now we’re totally different team, different kids. Kids are working hard we just need like I said to improve our consistency do the right things in every play not every other play,” Seamann says.

Triston Stearns the Eagles Senior Center and Middle Linebacker thinks that what will make the difference in this game is not letting the energy get down on the sidelines.

“We have the talent and stuff, we just lost the hype... and got down on ourselves when we shouldn’t have,” explains Stearns.

When planning for this week’s game Coach Seamann and his coaching staff have identified key players on the Wildcat’s roster that they need to be paying close attention to on Friday Night. Two players that the Eagles are preparing for specifically are Quarterback Jack Meyer and Receiver Taylor Cheek.

“They’re doing some different things than they’ve done in the past offensively. So, Jack Meyer is a bigger part of the offense as a quarterback this year than he was in the past so he’s gonna be a part of us stopping them. Taylor Cheek he’s doing a good job in the first game as their primary receiver out wide and their running back we obviously gotta stop the run and make them one dimensional,” Seamann explains.

Now let’s see how the Wildcats are preparing just nine miles down the road.

When asked what they could do differently from last year’s game to this year’s game Sophomore Slot Receiver, Levi Huffman says the team needs to be more aggressive in this game.

“Our aggressiveness needs to be a lot better this year. We were pretty soft last against then we still won and we hope to do that again and so this year we really just need to improve on what we did last year just be aggressive and go out there and beat em’,” says Huffman.

As far as the mindset for practice goes this week for the Wildcats it’s all speed and intensity, and the team has one thing on their minds, beating Brady.

“We’re just high intensity, flying around going as fast as we can and in as little time as possible trying to just get better every single day,” Feeney Says.

Much like the Eagles coaching staff, the Wildcat’s coaching staff have also identified players from Brady to look out for on Friday Night.

“They’ve got a few guys that are pretty good that have come back this year. They got a new kid that came out this year year that didn’t play last year that’s really fast and they’ve returned a lot of starters so they’re gonna be a much improved team and hopefully we’re improved as well and it’s a good game,” explains Feeney.

Another similarity between teams is not allowing turnovers. Coach Feeney believes that controlling turnovers as well as getting the defense off the field quickly will be the Wildcat’s keys to success.

“Keys to success would be limit turnovers, absolutely have to limit turnovers, and get stops on third down, get the defense off the field and then try not to have any special teams miscommunications or errors,” Feeney explains.

When asked about this rivalry Coach Feeney said that it runs deep in his blood. Feeney grew up in Maxwell and started learning about this rivalry from his father at a young age. He has never lost to Brady and does not intend to start this Friday.

“I grew up in Maxwell, so it’s been something that’s been in my blood... my dad played for Maxwell so he had the rivalry he kinda taught me about the rivalry and we didn’t gt to play then very much till we were actually in high school and we played them a couple of times and it was a lot of fun then... never lost to Brady!” says Feeney.

Let’s see if Coach Feeney is able to keep his winning streak alive.

We start in the beginning of the fourth quarter were it’s 48-32 Brady and the Eagles are in Wildcat territory. Quarterback Shane Most elects to keep it and he takes it all the way to increase the Brady lead to 55-32.

Next drive the Wildcats have their chance to put some more points on the board and answer the Eagles. Maxwell Quarterback Jack Meyer is gonna hand it off to Tyler Neill and Neill is going to get some positive yards for Maxwell. The Wildcats find themselves in Brady territory and it’s fourth down. Meyer gets the ball and is scrambling trying to find a man down field he decides to keep it and get it himself, but he is knocked out of bounds short of the first down marker and the Wildcats don’t convert.

The Eagles get the ball back out near their own 40 yard line. On the third play of the drive Most is going to hand the ball off to Dillon Miller. Miller gets into open field and no one is going to catch him and he puts six more on the board for Brady the point after is also good making it 62-32 Eagles.

