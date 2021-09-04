Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 opening day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The wait is finally over! Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 officially opened Friday just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

The theater reopening after it went dark in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The doors opened at 3:30 p.m. 200 tickets had already sold in advance.

Blockbuster hit Shang-Chi and Free Guy are the big draws. About 500 are expected to sell by the end of the night.

The six screen complex features recliners and an expanded menu, which includes pizza, wings, french fries, milkshakes and beer on tap. But despite all that the luxury movie theater has to offer, movie fanatics say they are just delighted to finally get that movie experience that’s been missing in the community for the last 18 months.

“I love movies and I used to go all of the time and it hurt to see them close down for good, but I understood,” said George Davy Jr. “When I heard that Golden Ticket Cinemas was coming, I couldn’t be happier because now I am coming every week like I used to.”

“It’s exciting,” said Scott Schroeder. “My wife and I used to go on weekly movie dates to get away for a little bit - just the two of us, so to have the theater back is pretty exciting.”

The theater will offer specials such as $5.50 Tuesday’s and AMC refillable popcorn buckets from 2020 will be accepted.

Theater officials say they still need to get approval for their liquor license and hope to start serving alcohol soon.

To buy your tickets in advance go to https://northplatte.gtcinemas.com. *Note:* Purchasing your ticket in advance is not required, but suggested.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.