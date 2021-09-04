Huskers face Fordham

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium for the first time in two seasons on Saturday when the Huskers take on Fordham in the 2021 home opener. Game time in Lincoln is set for 11 a.m. CT with BTN providing television coverage.

Nebraska heads into the contest with an 0-1 record, following a 30-22 season-opening loss at Illinois last Saturday. The Huskers fell behind by three touchdowns midway through the third quarter before their strong late rally fell a touchdown short. After opening with a Big Ten Conference game, the Huskers will now settle into their non-conference slate over the next three weeks. The matchup with Fordham is the first of two straight games at Memorial Stadium, followed by a trip to Oklahoma on Sept. 18.

Fordham will be opening its 2021 season on Saturday in Lincoln. After having its 2020 fall schedule postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fordham played three games during an abbreviated spring season, posting a 2-1 record. Coach Joe Conlin is entering his fourth season as the Rams’ head coach.

The matchup between the two schools was added to the 2021 schedule this spring, after Nebraska’s season-opening trip to Ireland was canceled. Nebraska was originally slated to have an open week this Saturday, but replaced a November game against Southeastern Louisiana with this week’s game against Fordham.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.