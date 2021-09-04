Advertisement

NSP responds to major crash on I-80

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln(NDOT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln.

At least one vehicle has caught fire due to the incident.

According to officials, traffic is backed up as responders move into the area. Officials advise that drivers avoid the area if possible. Drivers can take Highway 6/Cornhusker Hwy into Lincoln as an alternate route.

Caption

This is an ongoing story. Keep tuned to 10/11 NOW for more information.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock photo, classroom
Mask mandate ends at Medicine Valley Public Schools one day after implementation
Savannah Masters, 34, of Hastings, was arrested Thursday for theft and flight to avoid arrest...
GIPD: Woman crashes car fleeing from police after caught stealing from vehicles near State fair
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
The North Platte Public School Foundation honors six staff
“Staff of the Year Awards”
North Platte's newest movie theater, Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 opens on Friday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 opens Friday

Latest News

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Huskers face Fordham
Temperatures should be comfortably in the 70s by Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: Pleasant weather expected for the holiday weekend
olden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 officially opened Friday just in time for the Labor Day...
Golden Ticket Cinemas Platte River 6 opening day
No. 4 Huskers withstand challenge from Omaha, 3-2