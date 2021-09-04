Perkins County defeats Maywood/Hayes Center 44-12

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Plainsmen stayed undefeated and the Wolves remain winless following a 44-12 Perkins County win over Maywood/Hayes Center on Friday.

The first half had no shortage of big touchdowns, but the scoring did open up with a short carry up the middle by Perkins County Nolan Foster on the opening drive to make it 8-0.

Then it was junior teammate Ethan Shim with a long carry to the house from Plainsmen territory to double the lead.

The home team would finally get their first points of the season after a 55 yard touchdown pass by Kyler Cox to Weston Morrow to cut it to 16-6.

Perkins County’s Tony Lyon would then return the ensuing kickoff all the way to the end zone to make it 24-6. All part of an eventful first half.

Next week, Maywood/Hayes Center will stay at home to play Mullen on Thursday while Perkins County stays on the road to face Dundy County-Stratton.

