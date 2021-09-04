Advertisement

Sunny and warm end of the Labor Day weekend ahead

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- Saturday afternoon exhibited sunny to partly cloudy conditions across the region and feeling fall like. Temperatures were in he upper 70s toi low 80s.

Mild temperatures across the region
The reasoning that the area has seen beautiful conditions is because of an area of high pressure and this will be the dominant weather feature over our area Labor Day weekend. This high pressure system will be meandering and slightly moving eastward Sunday and Monday, allowing for conditions to continue being sunny, but the temperatures will be climbing Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and Monday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Little to no rain is expected this weekend.

Pattern going into the rest of the weekend
Warm temperatures in the area for Sunday
Highs in the low to mid 90s for Labor Day
For the remainder part of the week, temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, with really no rain chances in sight. Conditions will remain sunny and breezy in some spots.

