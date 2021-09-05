Advertisement

Nebraska volleyball wins Ameritas Players Challenge

By Eddie Messel
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska volleyball improved to 6-0 after beating Arizona St. in straight sets in the final game of the Ameritas Players Challenge on Saturday.

The Huskers also beat the University of Nebraska Omaha and Georgia on the road to winning the tournament. Senior setter Nicklin Hames was named MVP of the tournament.

Nebraska opens up regular season play on the road at Creighton on Wednesday September 8.

