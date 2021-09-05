Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three...
Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee, front, speaks after three people were killed and three others wounded in a Saturday night shooting in Washington, D.C.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington.

Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow Street in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.

Police say the injuries of surviving victims treated at area hospitals are not life-threatening.

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a black Honda Accord sedan pictured in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
UPDATE: Dawson County Sheriff’s Office searches for car theft suspect near Overton
Savannah Masters, 34, of Hastings, was arrested Thursday for theft and flight to avoid arrest...
GIPD: Woman crashes car fleeing from police after caught stealing from vehicles near State fair
Stock photo, classroom
Mask mandate ends at Medicine Valley Public Schools one day after implementation
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits
A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup